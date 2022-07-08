Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on July 8, Friday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is likely to consider a petition filed by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh demanding protection by Central police force.
- The Kerala High Court will hear Swapna Suresh's petition seeking cancellation of the conspiracy case recently booked against her.
- Monsoon-related calamities continue in northern parts of the State and the coastal belt. IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts. ET Mohammed Basheer MP seeks special package for the coastal communities badly affected by sea erosion.
- Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the development of an integrated rice technology park at Chengannur.
