Top Kerala news developments today

July 07, 2022 09:13 IST

Key news developments from Kerala on July 7, 2022

1. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will move a resolution in the Assembly today urging the Central Government to take steps including legislation to exempt Kerala from making an area within one km of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks eco-sensitive zones.

2. The sixth Deputy National Security Advisor level meet of Colombo Security Conclave taking place at Kochi will discuss various issues including maritime security, countering terrorism and organised crime.

3. Petitions against the duty pattern of KSRTC drivers and conductors to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

4. The High Court will consider an anticipatory bail petition by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered against him for insulting a woman through social media.

5. Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will open a foundation in memory of former Union Defence Minister and diplomat V.K. Krishna Menon in his home town Kozhikode. MP Shashi Tharoor will also attend the event.

6. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier’s death anniversary observation at Kottakkal in Malappuram. Arya Vaidya Sala employees construct two houses for the poor in Dr. Warrier’s honour.

7. MP Shashi Tharoor to felicitate SSLC, higher secondary and college toppers of Vengara today. Awards will also be presented to the best colleges.

