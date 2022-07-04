Top Kerala News developments today

File picture of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. The Minister will visit Kozhikode today | Photo Credit: -

July 04, 2022 09:16 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 4, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today During the Assembly session today, there will be discussion and voting on the demands for grants in the budget.- Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will reply. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to attend various events in Kozhikode today, including one related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He will also launch Janmabhumi newspaper's new office and interact with editors. Over 1.2 lakh engineering and pharmacy aspirants are set to appear for the KEAM 2022 entrance examination that will be held across 346 centres today. Nearly 900 students will take the exam from centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The group of high tension and extra high tension industrial power consumers meet at Kochi today to discuss the impact of the hike in power charges. FACT, TCC to be among the worst hit. A vigorous spell of heavy downpour is expected in parts of central and north Kerala on Monday under the combined influence of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal and strong westerlies along the west coast. IMD has issued Orange alert for 6 districts. A Division Bench of HC to consider an appeal against a single judge's directive to censor board to consider the objections of a person who claims that film Kadavu is portrayal of his life and contains story line defamatory to him.