  1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend a meeting of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Koliyadi in Wayanad today.
  2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the salute at the passing out parade of driver police constables in Thiruvananthapuram.
  3. Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will unveil the schedule for the second edition of Champions Boat League in Ernakulam today.
  4. Womens' organisations in Kozhikode will organise 'Athijeevithakkoppam', an event to offer solidarity to the survivor in the actor rape case and other survivors in high profile cases.
  5. Three divisions in the Kozhikode Corporation are observing a hartal today against setting up sewage treatment plants plants envisaged under the Amrut project.
  6. Five of a family found dead in their house at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram. Police have launched a probe.