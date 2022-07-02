Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on July 2, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend a meeting of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Koliyadi in Wayanad today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the salute at the passing out parade of driver police constables in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will unveil the schedule for the second edition of Champions Boat League in Ernakulam today.
- Womens' organisations in Kozhikode will organise 'Athijeevithakkoppam', an event to offer solidarity to the survivor in the actor rape case and other survivors in high profile cases.
- Three divisions in the Kozhikode Corporation are observing a hartal today against setting up sewage treatment plants plants envisaged under the Amrut project.
- Five of a family found dead in their house at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram. Police have launched a probe.
