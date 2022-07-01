Top Kerala news developments today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate MediSep, the health insurance scheme for Government employees and pensioners at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- Rahul Gandhi begins a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad today. Mr. Gandhi will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and MPLADS review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate. In the evening, he is scheduled to inaugurate a rally and a protest meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee at Sulthan Bathery against the attack on his office in Kalpetta.
- Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the crop insurance week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu is scheduled to inaugurate the observance of International Day against Drug Abuse in Thiruvananthapuram.
- The case relating to the payment of salary to KSRTC employees is likely to be taken up by the Kerala High Court.
- O, V. Vijayan birthday celebrations to begin at Thasrak in Palakkad today. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will formally inaugurate the celebrations tomorrow.
- The Child Rights Commission will hold a sitting in Palakkad today to address the issues being faced by the children from tribal communities.
