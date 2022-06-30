Top Kerala news developments today
- The high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the state government’s response to the Supreme Court order mandating a one km buffer zone around protected forests will take place today. Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran and senior officials will participate.
- Mass mortality of wild pigs in Thrissur is due to anthrax, lab tests have confirmed. The health department has sounded an alert in Athirapilly panchayat and surveillance and preventive measures stepped up. All livestock and pets in the panchayat will be vaccinated.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by the mother of Madhu, who was lynched by a mob at Attapady, seeking to replace the Special Prosecutor appointed in the case.
- A petition by solar case accused Saritha Nair for a directive to provide her a copy of the 164 statement given by Swapna Suresh, accused in diplomatic gold smuggling case, before a magistrate court will come up before the High Court.
- The High Court is likely to consider a batch of petitions against the survey for the Silverline project.
- Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the 220 KV substation constructed for the Vizhinjam international sea port today.
