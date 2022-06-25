Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on June 25, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will announce the revised electricity tariffs today. The Kerala State Electricity Board had sought an average tariff hike of 92 paise per unit in its tariff proposals submitted in February. The state-run utility had also projected a revenue gap of ₹28,52.58 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal.
- Senior Congress leaders make a beeline for Wayanad in the wake of the attack on Rahul Gandhi MP's office at Kalpetta on Friday. Party workers will take out a rally and stage a protest in the town today evening.
- Industries minister P. Rajeev and industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa will meet with more than 40 entrepreneurs at Kochi today to discuss Kerala's ambitions to be one of the big investment destinations in the country. This is part of a programme organised by Kerala Industrial Entrepreneurship centre in Kalamassery.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.