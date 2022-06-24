Key news developments in Kerala on June 24, Friday

Thrikkakara legislator Uma Thomas will meet the press at Ernakulam today | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala High Court will consider the prosecution’s plea to forensically examine mobile phone data and cell phone memory cards of suspects in the 2017 actor abduction case. The court had ordered the State to file a statement in the matter. The CPI(M) State Secretariat will convene ahead of the Assembly session on Monday. An LDF meeting is also on the cards. Thrikkakara legislator Uma Thomas will meet the press at Ernakulam today. Lakshadweep islanders will stage a protest to highlight the lack of a sufficient number of ships to ferry them to the mainland and back.

