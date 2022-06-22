Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 22, 2022

1. The Kerala High Court will pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by actor-producer Vijay Babu in a rape case.

2. The Enforcement Directorate is likely to question Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case. The agency had taken up the investigation on the basis of the statement filed by Swapna Suresh before the Economic Offences court.

3. Ernakulam principal Sessions court to consider plea by Swapna Suresh seeking Central security in the wake of the statement filed by her.

4. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) will hold a protest meeting against the alleged bid to victimise doctors following the death of a patient awaiting kidney transplant at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

5. International Conference on Water and Environmental Management at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kozhikode. Calicut University Vice Chancellor M. K. Jayaraj is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

6. The Calicut University standing committee on distance education will meet today to discuss the government order barring the university from conducting open courses. The meeting is likely to set up a panel to move the government for permission to continue with the open courses.

