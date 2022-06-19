Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

BJP State unit President of Kerala, V. Muralidharan.

BJP State unit President of Kerala, V. Muralidharan. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

1. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan to tour the State capital.

2. Health department launches sandfly surveillance in Kollam.

Read more news from Kerala here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
Kochi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2022 9:52:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/top-kerala-news-developments-today/article65542217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY