Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on June 19, 2022
1. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan to tour the State capital.
2. Health department launches sandfly surveillance in Kollam.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.