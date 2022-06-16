Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 16, Wednesday

1) Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will inaugurate the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for non-resident Keralites living across the globe. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside.

2) United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership will meet amidst intensifying opposition protests demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over the accusations of ministerial misconduct raised by UAE gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh. The future course of the anti-government agitation, continuing attacks on Congress workers and offices, and the floor strategy for the forthcoming session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly are reportedly on the agenda.

3) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a workshop on school curriculum revision.

4) Swapna Suresh, the UAE gold case accused now at the centre of a controversy swirling around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other left leaders, will petition a district court in Kochi seeking protection by central security forces.

5) High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea in the high-profile rape case involving actor Vijay Babu.

