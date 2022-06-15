Key news developments in Kerala on June 15, Wednesday

UDF workers over the moon as congress candidate Uma Thomas cruises to a record majority of over 25000 votes in the Thrikkakara bypoll. File | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Key news developments in Kerala on June 15, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the SSLC results. Nearly 4.27 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Congress leader and wife of late P. T. Thomas, Uma Thomas, will be sworn in as legislator representing the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. The swearing- in ceremony will be held in the Speaker's chamber. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address Government employees on the file clearance campaign. The Kerala High Court will hear a plea by gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh. She has moved the court to quash the conspiracy case registered against her by the Cantonment police based on a complaint filed by former Minister K. T. Jaleel, NLA. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will distribute land deeds to subsistence farmers and tribals in Wayanad.

