Key news developments in Kerala on June 15, Wednesday
- General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the SSLC results. Nearly 4.27 lakh students had appeared for the examination.
- Congress leader and wife of late P. T. Thomas, Uma Thomas, will be sworn in as legislator representing the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. The swearing- in ceremony will be held in the Speaker's chamber.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address Government employees on the file clearance campaign.
- The Kerala High Court will hear a plea by gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh. She has moved the court to quash the conspiracy case registered against her by the Cantonment police based on a complaint filed by former Minister K. T. Jaleel, NLA.
- Revenue Minister K. Rajan will distribute land deeds to subsistence farmers and tribals in Wayanad.
