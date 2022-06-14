Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 14, 2022

Key news developments from Kerala on June 14, 2022

1. Congress workers are observing a “black day” across Kerala to protest the alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] attack on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters at Indira Bhavan. The attack was widely perceived as a retaliation for a Congress protest on board the flight Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend two public functions in Thiruvanathapuram amidst protests by Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) workers demanding his resignation over allegations of gold and foreign currency smuggling. He will inaugurate the “Nava Kerala Seminar” at the EMS Academy in Vilapilsala. Later, Mr. Vijayan will distribute ration cards to the most eligible category at Ayyankali Hall.

3. High court will hear a plea by UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh. She has moved the court to quash the case registered against her at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram. The police had booked Swapna on the charge of plotting to undermine the government by defaming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They registered the case based on a complaint filed by former Minister K. T. Jaleel, MLA. Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) fellow traveller P.C. George is also an accused in the case.

4. Congress workers will demonstrate in Kozhikode against the alleged CPI(M) attack on the District Congress Committee (DCC) office at Perambra.

5. Residents in five panchayats adjoining the Aralam wildlife sanctuary are observing a hartal to protest the Supreme Court order to impose a one-kilometre buffer zone around the ecologically sensitive reserve.

6. Forest department moves to mitigate human-wildlife conflict after a wild elephant trampled a tribal youth to death at the Meppadi forest range in the South Wayanad forest division.

Read more news from Kerala here.