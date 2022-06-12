Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on June 12, 2022
1. Roman Babushkin, deputy chief of mission, Russian Embassy, will brief the media on Russia's stand on the war in Ukraine and India-Russia relations in the current geopolitical context.
2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend public functions in Malappuram and Kozhikode amidst tight security. Black flag protests and anti-government demonstrations demanding Mr. Vijayan's resignation had rocked the State the past week.
3. An offshore trough extending from Kerala to South Gujarat will bring intense spells of rain to the State.
