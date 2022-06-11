Top Kerala News developments today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

June 11, 2022 09:12 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on June 11, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate state conference of Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association at Kottayam today.

2. Another H1N1 case in Kozhikode, samples of 10 others sent for lab tests.

3. Malabar Tourism Expo intended to boost inbound tourism in North Kerala to be held today.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate construction of sea wall on the coast of Chellanam in West Kochi.

5. A report on the living and social conditions in the State to be presented at the annual meet of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad; delegates would also discuss the environmental impact of the SilverLine rail corridor project.

