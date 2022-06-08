Key news developments in Kerala on June 8, Wednesday

The ecological Sensitive Zone of the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Key news developments in Kerala on June 8, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1) Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran will chair a high-level meeting of wildlife enforcers and the Advocate General's office to explore legal options to circumvent the Supreme Court order imposing an Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around protected forests and wildlife reserves.

2) Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate a green tourism project at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

3) Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate a Local Self Government Institutions Department-sponsored initiative to develop 100 unexplored tourism destinations in the State.

4) Industries Minister P. Rajeev will launch an online portal for investors to file applications to set up private industrial parks.

5) The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee seeking timely disbursement of salary.

Read more news from Kerala here.