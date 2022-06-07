Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 7, 2022

1. A hartal is being observed in six panchayats and one village in Pathanamthitta in response to a call by Congress to protest the delay in filing an appeal against the Supreme Court order to maintain a one km ecologically sensitive zone around forests.

2. Law Minister P. Rajeev, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith will chair a workshop on accident prevention and post-accident trauma care in Kochi. The Kerala Road Safety Council is hosting the meeting.

3. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear an anticipatory bail plea filed by actor and rape case accused Vijay Babu. The court ‘s interim directive not to arrest him ends today.

4. A trial court in Kochi will hear a plea moved by the Crime Branch to revoke the bail granted to cinema star Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. The agency had accused Dileep of plotting to harm investigating officers, tampering with evidence and swaying witnesses. The investigation team had obtained from the High Court time till July 15 to complete the investigation in the case.

5. The High Court will hear a Crime Branch plea seeking permission for forensic analysis of actor Dileep’s mobile phone memory card to examine whether he had possessed video evidence of the rape survivor’s humiliation.

6. Excise Minister M.V. Govindan will chair a two-day meeting of excise enforcers here. The emphasis is on eradicating corruption and upping vigilance against the inflow of drugs, illicit spirit and contraband liquor.

7. The Director, Health Services will inspect the Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, to review the security situation following the escape of a few inmates, including an under trial prisoner.

