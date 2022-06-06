Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 6, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on June 6, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1) Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will inaugurate the Climate Assembly for Children and Youth organised by UNICEF and Kerala Legislative Assembly today.

2) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, will visit the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kochi.

3) High Court is likely to consider a plea against conviction by Sister Sephy and Father Thomas Kottoor, who were declared guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, a novice, at a convent in Kottayam in 1992 by a trial court last year. They are currently serving time in prison.

4) General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Food and Food Minister G. R. Anil will inspect school kitchens and share a noon meal with students to ensure food and water safety in educational institutions.

5) Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate Kerala Tourism’s QR code-based virtual travel guide on holiday destinations at Fort Kochi.

6) Minister for Diary Development J. Chinchu Rani will inaugurate the new diary plant in Kollengode. She will also inaugurate the sale of MILMA’s new array of Ayurvedic veterinary medicines.

Read more news from Kerala here