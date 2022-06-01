Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 1, 2022

1. As many as 42.9 lakh students head to school, bringing the curtains down on a frustrating two-year break from in-person classes and campus life. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-wide reopening of schools at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Actor-producer Vijay Babu is likely to return to Kochi from Dubai today and surrender to the police investigating him on the charge of raping an actor and film-set colleague.

3. The Kerala High Court will hear a Crime Branch plea seeking more time to investigate actor Dileep on the charge of conspiring to harm officers who arraigned him as accused in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

4. Public Works Department minister Muhammad Riyaz will inaugurate a special control room that will respond to public complaints about potholes and damaged roads.

5. Forest enforcers will present a guard of honour to the newly designated Head of Forest Force at the State Forest Department headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today.

