Top Kerala news developments today

May 29, 2022 10:02 IST

Key news developments from Kerala on May 29, 2022

1. Open campaigning for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election concludes on Sunday. Candidates are touring the constituency, knocking on doors, and glad handling voters in a last-minute bid to secure a win.

2. Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator P.C. George is campaigning for the BJP in Thrikkakara despite a police notice to refrain from public appearance. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has protested Mr. George's presence in Thrikkakara, accusing him of violating bail conditions. The court had recently released Mr. George on bail in two back-to-back hate speech cases.

3. Rains gather strength in Kerala ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in eight districts.

