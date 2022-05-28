Top Kerala News developments today

Kerala Bureau May 28, 2022 09:26 IST

Kerala Bureau May 28, 2022 09:26 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 28, Saturday

Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Key news developments in Kerala on May 28, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Diamond jubilee celebrations of the Food and Civil Supplies department to get underway. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil to inaugurate the programme today. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair to inaugurate M. P. Veerendrakumar commemoration at Kozhikode. Valuation of SSLC answer papers ends today. Results likely before June 15. NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya to address the agency's officials from southern States on 'Sustainability in Construction - Building better roads' at a session in Kochi today. Read more news from Kerala here.



Our code of editorial values