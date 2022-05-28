  1. Diamond jubilee celebrations of the Food and Civil Supplies department to get underway. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil to inaugurate the programme today.
  2. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair to inaugurate M. P. Veerendrakumar commemoration at Kozhikode.
  3. Valuation of SSLC answer papers ends today. Results likely before June 15.
  4. NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya to address the agency's officials from southern States on 'Sustainability in Construction - Building better roads' at a session in Kochi today.