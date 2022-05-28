Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on May 28, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Diamond jubilee celebrations of the Food and Civil Supplies department to get underway. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil to inaugurate the programme today.
- Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair to inaugurate M. P. Veerendrakumar commemoration at Kozhikode.
- Valuation of SSLC answer papers ends today. Results likely before June 15.
- NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya to address the agency's officials from southern States on 'Sustainability in Construction - Building better roads' at a session in Kochi today.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.