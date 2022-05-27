Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on May 27, Friday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate valedictory of National Women Legislators' Conference.
- Culture Minister Saji Cherian to announce State film awards. The jury headed by Akhtar Mirza selects the best from 140 entries.
- Two killed in accident involving car and lorry on the National Highway at Koyilandy .
- The bail plea of former legislator P.C. George in the hate speech case is to come up before the Kerala High Court.
- The State government is likely to file a statement on the writ petition filed by the survivor in the actor rape case.
- The anticipatory bail plea of actor Vijay Babu, the accused in a rape case, is likely to come up before the High Court.
