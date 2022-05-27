  1. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate valedictory of National Women Legislators' Conference.
  2. Culture Minister Saji Cherian to announce State film awards. The jury headed by Akhtar Mirza selects the best from 140 entries.
  3. Two killed in accident involving car and lorry on the National Highway at Koyilandy .
  4. The bail plea of former legislator P.C. George in the hate speech case is to come up before the Kerala High Court.
  5. The State government is likely to file a statement on the writ petition filed by the survivor in the actor rape case.
  6. The anticipatory bail plea of actor Vijay Babu, the accused in a rape case, is likely to come up before the High Court.