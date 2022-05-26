Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 26, Thursday

Key news developments in Kerala on May 26, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

President in capital

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the National Women's Legislators' Conference at the Assembly complex, Thiruvananthapuram. MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Supriya Sule and former MPs Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali will address the sessions.

P.C. George remanded

A magistrate court here remanded Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator P. C. George in judicial custody for 14 days after the police arrested him early Thursday for allegedly making communally inflammatory remarks.

HC to hear George's bail plea.

Kerala High Court will hear bail pleas submitted by former legislator P. C. George in the hate speech cases registered in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Rape survivor to meet Chief Minister.

The 2017 actor abduction and rape case victim will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to air her apprehensions about the investigation. The Crime Branch had launched a further investigation against the prime suspect, actor Dileep, after it perceived attempts to tamper with evidence and influence prosecution witnesses as the trial in the case unfolded in a special court in Kochi. The victim had also objected to the removal of the chief investigator in the case.

Bail cancellation

A Special Court in Kochi will hear the Crime Branch's plea to cancel the bail of actor Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

Ivory case against Mohanlal

A magistrate court in Kochi will hear the State's plea to drop the illegal possession of ivory case registered against actor Mohan Lal.