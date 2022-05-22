Top Kerala news developments today

Social activist Medha Patkar (R) | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

May 22, 2022 09:26 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 22, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1) Palestinian ambassador interacts with the media in Kochi today.

2) Social activist Medha Patkar will participate in a programme organised in Kannur by various groups protesting against the Siverline semi high speed rail project.

3) Teenage artist Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal comes to Kozhikode to engage children in the world of art. An exhibition of his paintings 'Enikku chuttum enthenthu kazhchakal' begins today, along with a variety of activities for children.

4) Actor Vidhubala to present Prem Nazeer memorial award to journalist-cum-music writer Ravi Menon today at Kozhikode.

