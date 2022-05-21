Top Kerala news developments today

People appearing for a driving test hold umbrellas to protect from rain in Kochi, Kerala. | Photo Credit: AP

May 21, 2022 09:54 IST

Key news developments from Kerala on May 21, 2022

1. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rains over 10 districts in Kerala. The agency has also predicted strong winds, rough seas and tidal surges. It has cautioned fishers against putting out their boats to sea.

2. Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) activists to stage a hunger march to Transport Minister Antony Raju’s residence to protest the delay in disbursal of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) salaries.

3. Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce a new raffle to mark the 50th year of lottery sales in the State. Over the years, an estimated 50 lakh buyers have hit the jackpot.

Advertisement

Advertisement