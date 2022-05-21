Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

People appearing for a driving test hold umbrellas to protect from rain in Kochi, Kerala.

People appearing for a driving test hold umbrellas to protect from rain in Kochi, Kerala. | Photo Credit: AP

1. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rains over 10 districts in Kerala. The agency has also predicted strong winds, rough seas and tidal surges. It has cautioned fishers against putting out their boats to sea.

2. Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) activists to stage a hunger march to Transport Minister Antony Raju’s residence to protest the delay in disbursal of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) salaries.

3. Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce a new raffle to mark the 50th year of lottery sales in the State. Over the years, an estimated 50 lakh buyers have hit the jackpot.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 9:57:31 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/top-kerala-news-developments-today/article65441924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY