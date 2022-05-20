Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S
Kerala BureauMay 20, 2022 10:17 IST
Updated: May 20, 2022 10:17 IST

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver an inaugural address at a two-day seminar on eco-restoration organised by the Forest department in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. The High Court will hear a State plea challenging a single judge order quashing the case against Central enforcement officials accused of coercing UAE consulate gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the crime.

3. The High Court is likely to hear the bail plea moved by Jolly Joseph. The police accused the homemaker of poisoning her family members to secure a rich inheritance over the years. The suspected poisoning deaths later became known as the Koodathayi serial murders.

4. The Pooram fireworks, delayed by the rain, will likely commence in the evening. The District authorities are meeting later to take a final call.

