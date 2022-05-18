Top Kerala News developments today

A bulletin issued by the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the State till May 21 | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

May 18, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on May 18, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Wet spell continues in Kerala

Heavy rains lash Kerala for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the inclement weather will continue until May 23 and possibly dovetail with the onset of the Southwest monsoon in early June.

A cyclonic circulation over Kerala exacerbated by an atmospheric low-pressure trough extending from Kerala to West Vidharbha in Maharashtra had caused the heavy rains. The government machinery has braced itself for flooding, waterlogging in low-lying localities, mud slips, tidal surges, rough seas, and opening relief camps.

Local body by-election results

The counting of votes for the by-elections to the 42 local body wards began today morning. Opposing political fronts view the LSGI by-polls as a bellwether of the State's voting behaviour ahead of the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election on May 31. They also considered the local body by-polls as a barometer of the electorate's mood toward the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) push for mega infrastructure projects, chiefly K-Rail (Silverline).

Government to launch OTT platform for low budget films

Culture Minister Saji Cherian will proclaim the name of the State's proposed OTT platform to help independent filmmakers whose low budget productions often don't make it to the audience due to the lack of backers in the entertainment industry.

Court to consider P. C. George's anticipatory bail plea.

A trial court in Kochi will hear former legislator P. C. George's anticipatory bail plea in a political stormy hate speech case. The State has opposed the request. It has also moved to cancel bail accorded to Mr. George in a similar case registered in Fort police station in Thiruvananthapuram in early May.

HC to hear anticipatory bail plea by actor Vijay Babu.

The Kerala Hight Court will hear an anticipatory bail plea by actor-producer Vijay Babu in a rape complaint raised against him by an actor and industry colleague. The police have declared Mr. Babu a wanted man and have moved to impound his passport.

Vigilance inspection on the collapsed under-construction bridge in Kozhikode

The Vigilance Wing of the Public Works Department will inspect the beam collapse at the under-construction bridge at Koolimadu near Mavoor in Kozhikode. A Deputy Chief Engineer will lead the investigation. Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had capitalised on the incident to paint the PWD as a corruption-ridden department.

CM to inaugurate District Forensic Lab in Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the district forensic laboratory in Kozhikode. The new laboratory is part of a chain of six regional laboratories to expedite scientific crime investigation and early prosecution of offences.

