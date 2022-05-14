Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 14, Saturday

Key news developments in Kerala on May 14, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1) AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal to arrive in Kochi today. He's scheduled to talk to the media at the airport at 6:30 PM. Mr. Kejriwal will be the chief guest at a public meeting organised by the Twenty20 party on Sunday.

2) Unnatural death of model Shahana at Kozhikode: Husband arrested on a charge of domestic violence, to be produced in court today.

3) Thrissur pooram fireworks likely to be held today evening, weather permitting. The pyrotechnic display scheduled to be held early morning Wednesday had to be postponed after the rain played spoilsport.

Read more news from Kerala here.