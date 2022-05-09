Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 9, Monday

Key players Uma Thomas, the UDF candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly byelection, meets Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair at the NSS headquarters at Changanassery on Friday | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Thrikkakara by-election candidates to submit nomination papers

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr. Jo Joseph to submit their nomination papers for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election.

HC to rule on Kashmir terrorist training case

The high court will pronounce its verdict on appeals by convicts in the sensational 2013 case relating to the recruitment of Kerala youth for arms training and terrorist indoctrination in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The operation had come to light when armed forces shot dead four Kerala youth in Lola Valley in the Indian part of Kashmir. A subsequent investigation revealed a developing network of radicals who allegedly recruited local youth for arms training by POK based terrorist outfits inimical to India.

Special court to consider cancellation of Actor Dileep’s bail plea

Special court to consider Crime Branch’s plea seeking the cancellation of actor Dileep’s bail in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

UDF coordination committee meeting

United Democratic Front (UDF) coordination committee meets at Ernakulam to given shape to the campaign for the Thrikkakkara Assembly by-election.