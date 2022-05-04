Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 4, Wednesday

Shigellosis alert

Public health authorities have stepped up vigilance in Kasargod following a Shigellosis outbreak. They are monitoring hospital admissions and have increased disease surveillance in the neighbouring Kannur district also.

Plus Two valuation resumes

Valuation of Plus Two chemistry paper resumes to the relief of thousands of higher secondary science stream students. The process had stalled after examiners found "inconsistencies" in the answer key. The General Education Department has issued a new answer key for evaluators.

Government convenes a meeting of film industry organisations

The State government convenes a meeting of the Malayalam film industry as a precursor to implementing the recommendation of the Justice Hema Committee report. The Committee examined the prevalence of sexual exploitation and workplace harassment in the entertainment industry. The meeting is happening against the backdrop of disagreements within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) over an alleged attempt to shield the rape case accused and actor-producer Vijay Babu from disciplinary action.

United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Ernakulam.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders are meeting in Ernakulam to formulate the campaign strategy for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll. It had attempted to seize the early bird advantage by announcing Uma Thomas as Congress's candidate for the Thrikkakara by-poll. Ms. Thomas is the wife of late Thrikkakara MLA, P.T. Thomas

Search for LDF candidate for Thrikkakara Assembly by-election gathers pace.

The district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Ernakulam, is meeting to finalise the candidate for the Thrikkakara by-poll.

Debate on K-Rail (Silverline)

Kerala State Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi will hold a debate on the controversial Silverline semi high-speed railway project. The panelists who backed out from a similar discourse organised by K-Rail will attend.

HC to consider auto driver's plea

Kerala High Court will consider a plea by various autorickshaw drivers associations seeking an order to revoke the Central and State government decision banning 15-year-old autorickshaws from the road. Autorickshaw unions are willing to convert diesel vehicles to LNG if the State makes available fuel conversion kits at subsidised rates.

Coast Guard commissions new air squadron

Coast Guard Director General V.S. Pathania is scheduled to commission a new air squadron at the Coast Guard air enclave at Nedumbassery.

TP death anniversary

The Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) is observing the tenth anniversary of the martyrdom of its leader T. P. Chandrasekharan at the hands of political rivals. His wife, K. K. Rema, MLA, will address a public rally in Kozhikode in the evening.

