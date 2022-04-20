Top Kerala News developments today

KSEB Officers’ Association members laying siege to the utility’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

April 20, 2022 09:56 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 20, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Govt to hold talks with striking KSEB employees

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will hold talks with the pro-Left officers' association of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) today. The meeting, which will be held in videoconference mode, will discuss issues raised by the KSEB Officers Association which had launched an indefinite stir on April 11 against management policies.

CM to chair cabinet meeting

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to take a call on hiking bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares.

Award for Mukundan

Malayalam novelist M. Mukunadan will be awarded the I.V. Das commendation in Kozhikode.

