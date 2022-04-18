Top Kerala News developments today

KSEB Officers Association members take out a protest march prior to an indefinite relay satyagraha in front of the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

April 18, 2022 10:30 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 18, Monday

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty to chair an all-party peace meeting today in Palakkad. Pillion riding banned in Palakkad. Town returns to normal despite the prohibitory orders in force. KPCC political affairs committee to meet today in TVM, followed by KPCC executive committee meeting. Indefinite stir by the KSEB Officers' Association enters the eighth day as uncertainty prevails over conciliatory talks. KSEBOA plans to intensify protests by laying siege to the headquarters of the KSEB on Tuesday. The Special Court considering the actor rape case is likely to consider four issues including a report from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) on how an application of the IO to the court had found its way to the news telecast of a TV Channel. Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyaz will flag off the open double-decker bus of KSRTC introduced for tourists visiting the capital city. Read more news from Kerala here.