Top Kerala News developments today

A view of the entrance to the main venue of the 23rd CPI(M) party congress in Kannur | Photo Credit: PTI

April 06, 2022 09:09 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Wednesday, April 6

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the 23rd party congress at Kannur today. Draft political resolution to be presented at meeting. Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil will inaugurate an online investors' meet titled Preliminary Rally of Investors in Shipping and Maritime (PRISM). The meeting will discuss the investment opportunities in the port sector of Kerala. A detailed order of the trial court dismissing the intervention petitions in the government plea to withdraw prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in illegal ivory case is expected today. A team of archaeologists from the State Archaeology Department to visit Attappady today following reports of finding relics and artefacts of an ancient civilization from the banks of the Bhavani, Siruvani and Kodumkarapallam rivers. Read more news from Kerala here.