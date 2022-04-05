Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 5, Tuesday

The CPI(M) polit bureau will meet today evening, ahead of the party congress beginning in Kannur.

A trial court in Kochi is expected to pronounce its order today in the intervention petition filed by two persons seeking to object the government move to withdraw prosecution against actor Mohanlal in the illegal ivory possession case. The State government had earlier moved the trial court to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against the actor by stating that the conduct of the case would be sheer waste of the precious time of the court. The petitioners had argued that the prosecution proceedings shall not be withdrawn as it would send a wrong signal to the society in wildlife crime cases.

Appeal by the govt challenging the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal by the Kottayam Sessions Court in the nun rape case to come up for hearing before a Division Bench of the High Court.

The State Government expected to take a final decision today on the travel distance for minimum auto fare. Transport Minister Antony Raju had hinted at going back on the earlier decision to increase the distance from 1.5 km to 2 km.