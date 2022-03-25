Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, March 25

Filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli with Chalachitra Academy deputy director H. Shaji at an ‘In Conversation’ session at the IFFK on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, March 25

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

IFFK concludes today

The curtains will come down on the International Film Festival of Kerala, IFFK- 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram today. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the valedictory function and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique will be the Chief Guest. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will distribute the awards.

Finance Minister to speak on long term budgeting

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to hold forth on the State government's perspective on budgeting from a long-term perspective at a seminar on Kerala Budget 2022-23 and Economic Review 2021. Planning Board vice-chairman V. K. Ramachandran will inaugurate the seminar. Gulati Institute of Financing and Taxation, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Confederation of Indian Industry are jointly hosting the one-day event.

Webinar on Space Economy.

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and the Centre for Development Studies are hosting a webinar on "Space Economy" in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala High Court to hear plea seeking CBI enquiry into RSS activist Sanjith's murder in Palakkad

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Sanjith, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Palakkad. The BJP and Sanjith's relatives had accused the police of doing a cover-up job to protect the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers allegedly responsible for the crime.

Read more news on Kerala here.