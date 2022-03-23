Top Kerala News developments today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a public outreach programme on K Rail in Kochi recently. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

March 23, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on March 23, Wednesday

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to chair Cabinet meeting today. Recommendations to blunt anti-Silverline (K-rail) protests, including possible advance compensation for those who stand to lose land and homes to the Rs 64,000 crore semi high-speed railway, are likely to top the agenda.

High Court to hear plea on electoral rolls

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s plea against alleged manipulation of the electoral roll, including multiple entries of voter names, devised to advantage the ruling front.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation budget

Annual budget of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation will be presented in the council today.

CM to unveil novelist C. V. Raman Pillai’s statue

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the statue of classical Malayalam author and famed novelist C. V. Raman Pillai int the precincts of the State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tourism department to launch Whatsapp-based Chatbot service

Tourism Minister P.A.Muhammad Riyaz will launch a Whatsapp-based Chatbot service to provide tourists with a platform to interact in real-time with stakeholders, including the government.

Training programme for dairy farmers

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani to inaugurate a seminar for dairy farmers to make livestock management profitable.

Taekwondo tournament

Inter-University Men’s Taekwondo Championship kicks off at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.