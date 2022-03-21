Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on March 21, Monday
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today
Jeby Mather to file papers for RS polls
Mahila Congress State president Jeby Mather will submit her nomination as the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Rajya Sabha candidate amidst allegations of “paid seat” and rumblings in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
Plea against arrest of IT expert in Dileep case
The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a plea against the arrest of a computer expert accused of destroying mobile phone evidence in the Crime Branch case relating to the alleged conspiracy to harm officers who charged actor Dileep with conspiracy in the 2017 actor abduction case.
Meet on university autonomy
Griffith University Vice Chancellor Carolyn Evans will inaugurate a conference on autonomy and academic freedom in public universities. Two-day programme organised by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi and Kerala University will feature academics from IITs, JNU and foreign universities
Plea against fuel price hike for KSRTC
HC to consider a petition by KSRTC against the higher price demanded by the oil companies for diesel supplied in bulk to the corporation
Tribal art festival begins at Kozhikode
Thudi, a tribal art festival organised by department of Scheduled Tribes development will begin at Kozhikode today. Mayor Beena Philip will open the festival. Tribal artistes will showcase their talent and introduce rare art forms to the audience.
