Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 19, Saturday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting the Spirit of Cinema award to Kurdish director Lisa Calan at the inauguration of the 26th IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: s. MAHINSHA

UDF protest meeting against K-Rail

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to inaugurate a protest meeting against K-Rail organised by the UDF at Mulakuzhy, Chengannur today evening. Senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala and IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty are among those scheduled to address the meeting. This is the first of a series of state- wide protests against the project.

Ukraine returnees to air concerns

Medical students, who left Ukraine following the war, and their parents to share their concerns about the future at an interaction with the media under the banner of All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students’ and Parents’ Association to be held at Kochi.

IFFK 2022

The second day of the International Film Festival of Kerala. Kurdish Filmmaker who lost both of her legs in a double bombing attack in Diyarbakır, in south-eastern Turkey in conversation with writer Haritha Savithri.

Dr C.S. Venkitesweran in Conversation with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Four dead in fire

Four of a family died in an incident of arson early Saturday at Thodupuzha in Idukki district. Local police have arrested the family’s patriarch for murder. The dead include his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Fight over property rights culminated in the crime, according to police.

