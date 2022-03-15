Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 15, Tuesday.

Key news developments in Kerala on March 15, Tuesday.

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Adjournment motion on twin murder

The Opposition UDF will move an adjournment motion in the Assembly to press for an emergency debate on the murder of two DYFI activists in Venjaranmoodu in 2020. The UDF has maintained that a fratricidal feud in the CPI(M) had resulted in the double murder. The Opposition alleges that the police had conveniently ignored the conspiracy angle and arraigned local Congress workers as accused in the case. The crime had earned public attention recently after an expelled CPI(M) office bearer accused the local police of not arresting the real perpetrators of the crime.

2. LDF meet on RS seat allocation

LDF to meet today to discuss the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats withing the ruling alliance. The CPI and other LDF allies have staked their claim. The LDF would also consider an amended liquor policy that allows for the opening of bars and also the politically touchy question of whether or not to hike bus charges.

3. Disinvestment of HLL Lifecare to figure in Assembly

Government to reply to a calling attention motion on the Centre’s disinvestment policies that aim to sell profit making PSUs and critical infrastructure to corporates. This comes in the wake of the move to disinvest HLL Lifecare ltd. and the refusal to permit the Kerala Government to bid for the stakes.

4. HC to hear Govt on compensation for police atrocity

High Court to hear government’s stance on paying compensation to a minor Dalit girl who was wrongly accused of mobile phone theft by a police woman constable attached to the “Pink Police” unit.

5. HC to hear plea for treatment of rare diseases

A petition seeking a directive to fund treatment of rare diseases among children to come up before HC today.

6. National Minority Commission sitting in Thrissur