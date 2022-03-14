Top Kerala News developments today

A survey stone of the proposed SilverLine project being removed from a paddy field in Parakkadavu panchayat | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 14, 2022 10:11 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Monday, March 14, 2022

1) Adjournment motion on Silverline in Assembly today

Congress legislator P. C. Vishnunath will petition the Speaker to adjourn the House for an emergency debate on the “deep insecurity” caused among people by the Government’s decision to bulldoze through the “economically and environmentally” unviable K-Rail (Silverline) semi high speed project by using the police to stifle popular protests against the estimated ₹64,000 crore mega project.

2) Plight of Ukraine returnees to figure in House

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reply to the calling attention motion in the Assembly demanding Central Government intervention to resolve the educational uncertainty and difficulty in repaying study loans faced by students, mostly medical students, who have returned from strife torn Ukraine without completing their course.

3) HC likely to hear Dileep's plea

Petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR in the case relating to hatching of a conspiracy to do away with the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case is likely to come up before the High Court today.

4) Trial court may consider Govt stand in ivory case

A trial court in Kochi is likely to consider the State government's opposition to an intervention petition in the case pertaining to the possession of ivory by actor Mohanlal. The petitioner had sought the permission of the court to intervene in the trial proceedings against the government's move to withdraw the permission to prosecute the actor in the wildlife crime case. The case against Mohanlal is that the actor illegally purchased two tusks and transported it to his houses in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

5) CM to chair meeting on development of mental health centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting with Health officials to discuss the development of the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode. This comes in the wake of recent incidents of inmates trying to escape from the facility and the death of another woman inmate following a clash, there has been a demand to enhance security at the centre and implement the proposed masterplan under KIIFB.

6) BJP protest against Silverline project

BJP to step up protest against the Silverline project. Protest declaration convention in Kozhikode today.

