Top Kerala News developments today

March 13, 2022
Key news developments in Kerala on March 13, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Solar healing exponent passed away
Hira Ratan Manek, a researcher of the ancient method of solar healing passed away at the age of 85. For nearly three decades, he had claimed he lived on water and occasionally, tea, coffee, and buttermilk.
2. Youth shot in the head
The police have nabbed one suspect, and launched a manhunt for others, in the case of a young man being shot in the head, in Thiruvananthapuram.
3. High temperature warning
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has forecast above-normal day temperature in some districts in Kerala, and has issued an advisory to exercise caution while stepping out.
