Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Solar healing exponent passed away

Hira Ratan Manek, a researcher of the ancient method of solar healing passed away at the age of 85. For nearly three decades, he had claimed he lived on water and occasionally, tea, coffee, and buttermilk.

2. Youth shot in the head

The police have nabbed one suspect, and launched a manhunt for others, in the case of a young man being shot in the head, in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. High temperature warning

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has forecast above-normal day temperature in some districts in Kerala, and has issued an advisory to exercise caution while stepping out.

