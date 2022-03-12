Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

CM appeals to PM against selling HLL Lifecare

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Central Government rescind the decision to sell HLL Life Care to the private sector. Mr. Vijayan said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had prevented the Kerala government from participating in the disinvestment process. The CM hoped Mr. Modi would intervene in the matter and allow Kerala to make a bid to own the profit-making public sector unit in the national interest.

Private bus operators might announce a strike

The private bus operators federation will hold an emergency meeting in Thrissur to pressure the government to hike ticket charges. The union has threatened to strike and pull buses off the roads if the government does not heed their demand.

Pollution control board puts 100 industrial units on notice

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board is likely to initiate action against at least 100 small and medium scale units in the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt on the charge that they lack the mandatory environmental clearance to operate.

Kudumbashree to launch nutrition campaign

Kudumbashree to launch a Food, Nutrition, Health and Sanitation campaign in Ernakulam district to tackle malnutrition in women.

