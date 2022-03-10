Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 10, Thursday

Spellbinding The Valiazheekal bridge over Kayamkulam Kayal connecting Alappuzha and Kollam will be opened for traffic on March 10. | Photo Credit: P.R. SURESH

CM to inaugurate "Bowstring Bridge" linking Kollam and Alappuzha districts across the Kayamkulam lagoon

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the "bowstring" bridge spanning the expansive Kayamkulam lagoon. By linking Alappuzha and Kollam districts, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time, decongest arterial roads and boost trade and commerce in the coastal region.

HC to hear plea challenging pension for Ministerial personal staff

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea challenging the government decision to accord pension to personal staff, primarily political appointees, in the offices of Ministers. Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan had triggered a controversy by flagging the practice as patently "unfair" and a burden on the public exchequer.

Police to submit findings in case against actor Dileep

The State police will inform the Kerala High Court of their findings relating to the alleged plot to endanger police officers who had prosecuted actor Dileep in the sensational actor abduction and rape case in Kochi in 2017. Recently, the High Court had thrown out a plea by Mr. Dileep to dismiss the case. Actor Dileep and his kin are the main targets of the Crime Branch investigation.

Court to consider bail plea of "serial poisoner" in Koodathayi case

A district court in Kozhikode will consider the bail plea of the Koodathayi serial murder case accused Jolly. The police had accused Ms. Jolly, a housewife, of fatally poisoning the members of her extended family over 14 years to appropriate ancestral property for herself. The trial in the two-year-old case is yet to commence.

