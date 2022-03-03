Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 3, Thursday

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the conclusion of the party’s Kollam district conference on Sunday | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

CPI(M) leaders to meet the press in Kochi

Back-to-back press conferences by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the party's State conference venue in Kochi.

The leaders are expected to dwell on the CPI(M) 's political line, including wooing minorities to the party fold, curbing revisionist tendencies from gaining traction in Kerala's cultural sphere and harnessing private capital for the State's infrastructure development, including investments in the higher education sector.

Cinemas open to total capacity after two years

Cinema theatres will open to full capacity on Thursday after a COVID-19 pandemic impelled hiatus of two years. Several production houses will release mega star movies to an enthusiastic welcome by fans. However, exhibitors have banned special screenings for fans associations to discourage competing and often communally coloured personality cults in the Malayalam film industry.

Vlogger death

Popular vlogger and social media star Rifa Meenu was found dead in her apartment in Dubai. The UAE authorities are yet to determine the reason for her death. Nevertheless, they have decided to repatriate her mortal remains to her hometown at Balussery in Kozhikode.

HC to hear plea to repatriate students in Ukraine

Petition seeking to repatriate Keralite students stranded in Ukraine immediately, to come up before HC. The Centre, on Wednesday, had informed the court that it was taking all necessary measures to bring back Indians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

