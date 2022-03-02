Top Kerala news developments today
1. Prakash Karat to speak at CPI(M) state meet in Kochi
CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat to deliver the inaugural address at the seminar on ‘Constitution-Federalism-Secularism – Future of Indian Democracy’ organised as part of the State conference of the party in Kochi. The organisational report presented at the conference will come up for discussion.
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI (M) State Secretary will provide a briefing of the state conference proceedings.
2. HC likely to issue ruling on MediaOne ban
HC to pronounce its verdict on appeals filed by the MediaOne news channel against a single judge's judgment upholding an order of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoking the broadcasting licence of the channel.
3. 47 Malayali students to return home soon
47 Malayali students in Ukraine who were brought back via Budapest and Bucharest on board two Indigo flights have been lodged at Kerala House in Delhi. Resident Commissioner in Delhi said arrangements had been made for their return flights to TVM, Kochi and Kannur.
4. Medical students move court to postpone exam
Final year medical students in the state approach court to postpone the examination. Students say they could attend only 580 hours of clinical classes while Health University syllabus insists 792 hours. This will seriously affect skill and efficiency, they allege.
