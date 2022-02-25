Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, February 25

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, February 25

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

CM to lay stone for CPI(M) office

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone of the CPI(M) State committee office in Thiruvananthapuram. He is likely to dwell on current political issues and the party State conference beginning in Kochi on Tuesday.

Debate on Silverline project

The Centre for Development Studies is organising a discussion on The Silverline project and the future of Kerala. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Honorary Fellow, CDS K.P. Kannan scheduled to speak.

Press meet by Opposition Leader

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan to meet the press. He is expected to attack the government on the gold case accused Swapna Suresh, corruption in the Kerala State Medical Service Corporation and other political issues.

Injured child remains stable

The condition of the three-year-old admitted to a medical college at Kolencherry with unexplained injuries remains stable. Police are yet to take the suspects in the case, Antony Tijo, and the child’s maternal aunt, into custody in the case.

Read more news on Kerala here.