Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Adjournment motion in House

The Opposition UDF will give the notice to adjourn the House for an emergency debate on senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar’s alleged attempt to influence gold case accused Swapna Suresh to give a statement absolving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of any guilt in the economic offence.

Book release

Former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan to release the book 'Essays on fiscal decentralisation to local governments in India' by noted economist Prof M.A. Oommen. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to inaugurate the event.

Panel to visit injured child

Kerala State Child Rights Commission to visit the assaulted three-year-old who was admitted with serious injuries to a medical college in Kolencherry. The child has been taken off ventilator support and is recovering.

HC to hear bail plea by Monson Mavunkal

Bail petition by fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal in a POCSO case registered against him to come up before the HC today.

Anticipatory bail plea by Roy Vayalat

HC to hear again the anticipatory bail petition of Roy Vayalat, the hotelier accused in a POCSO case. He also figures as an accused in the case of death of two young models in a mysterious accident in Kochi late last year.