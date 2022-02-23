Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 23, 2022

Adjournment motion on political murders

The Opposition UDF will give notice to adjourn the House for an emergency debate on political murders and general breakdown of law and order in Kerala.

KPAC Lalitha to be cremated today

The body of actor KPAC Lalitha who passed away Tuesday night at Ernakulam will be brought to Wadakkanchery for cremation.

Tourist traffic to Ooty via Mulli blocked

Tamil Nadu blocks movement of tourists to Manjoor and Ooty via Mulli in Attappady. The Tamil Nadu government says the narrow road through the forest cannot be allowed for normal movement of vehicles. However, vehicles can enter Kerala through Mulli.

Seminar on Silverline project

A seminar on K-Rail is being organised by DYFI in Kozhikode. Elamaram Kareem, MP, will be speaking.

River clean up drive begins today

Operation Vahini, the Periyar clean-up drive by the Irrigation Department begins today. The department had identified 14 industrial waste dumping sites and over 100 solid waste dumping sites in the river system.

Plea against re-appointment of Kannur University VC

An appeal filed against a single judge’s order upholding the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University VC to come up before a Division Bench of HC.

